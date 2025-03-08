Previous
Graffiti Alley Blues Man by pdulis
Photo 2537

Graffiti Alley Blues Man

Graffiti Alley, officially Rush Lane, is a three-block, 1-km alleyway in Toronto's Fashion District, known for hosting street art. Lonely Planet has called the site "possibly the most popular place to check out street art in Toronto".
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
695% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice colour, lighting, and composition
March 9th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Love Graffiti Alley! So fun!
March 9th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
So great!!! And so Toronto :)
March 9th, 2025  
amyK ace
Great image
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact