Previous
Photo 2537
Graffiti Alley Blues Man
Graffiti Alley, officially Rush Lane, is a three-block, 1-km alleyway in Toronto's Fashion District, known for hosting street art. Lonely Planet has called the site "possibly the most popular place to check out street art in Toronto".
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th March 2025 7:18pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
graffiti
,
man
,
blues
,
alley
,
toronto
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice colour, lighting, and composition
March 9th, 2025
Canada Gem
Love Graffiti Alley! So fun!
March 9th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
So great!!! And so Toronto :)
March 9th, 2025
amyK
ace
Great image
March 9th, 2025
