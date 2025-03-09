Previous
Winter Swans by pdulis
Winter Swans

Trumpeter Swans were considered an extinct species in Canada over 200 years ago. All swans form strong pair bonds, having the tendency to mate for life. Nice :)
9th March 2025

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~
So beautiful
March 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Peaceful
March 10th, 2025  
KWind
Beautiful!!
March 10th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
lovely
March 10th, 2025  
amyK
Wonderful minimalist composition
March 10th, 2025  
