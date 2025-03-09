Sign up
Photo 2538
Winter Swans
Trumpeter Swans were considered an extinct species in Canada over 200 years ago. All swans form strong pair bonds, having the tendency to mate for life. Nice :)
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2903
photos
340
followers
52
following
695% complete
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Views
24
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
,
swan
Zilli~
ace
So beautiful
March 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Peaceful
March 10th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful!!
March 10th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
lovely
March 10th, 2025
amyK
ace
Wonderful minimalist composition
March 10th, 2025
