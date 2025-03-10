Sign up
Photo 2539
Life in the Fast Lane
Toronto life is a very busy life and exciting way of life ...
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
5
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2904
photos
340
followers
52
following
695% complete
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th March 2025 2:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
winter
,
pan
,
toronto
,
biking
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely capture
March 11th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice use of motion blur to give that feeling of speed.
March 11th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
March 11th, 2025
KWind
ace
Cool sense of movement!
March 11th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️
March 11th, 2025
