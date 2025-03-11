Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2540
Winter Tree
There’s something poetic about the winter season—how the trees endure the cold, stripped of their adornments, yet still standing strong, waiting for renewal.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2905
photos
340
followers
52
following
695% complete
View this month »
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th March 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
kawartha
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
March 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
It looks beautiful on black
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close