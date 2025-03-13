Sign up
Previous
Photo 2542
Nature's Morning Embrace
Waking up to the magic of a golden sunrise is magical. I love to watch the sun light up the sky, birds sing their morning melodies, and nature comes alive in the fresh morning air ...
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2907
photos
340
followers
52
following
696% complete
View this month »
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2025 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
balsam
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
March 14th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Delightful.
March 14th, 2025
