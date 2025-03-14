Previous
Balsam Lake Garage by pdulis
Balsam Lake Garage

No repairs today - all snowed in :)
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Aimee Ann
A step back in time
March 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
So super in b&w! Love the old truck, the snow on the roof, and the Stop sign on the door!
March 14th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
March 14th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great in black and white. Lots of interest
March 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it👍😊
March 14th, 2025  
