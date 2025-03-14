Sign up
Previous
Photo 2543
Balsam Lake Garage
No repairs today - all snowed in :)
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
5
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2908
photos
340
followers
52
following
696% complete
View this month »
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th March 2025 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
car
,
winter
,
garage
,
lake
,
balsam
Aimee Ann
A step back in time
March 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
So super in b&w! Love the old truck, the snow on the roof, and the Stop sign on the door!
March 14th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
March 14th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great in black and white. Lots of interest
March 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it👍😊
March 14th, 2025
