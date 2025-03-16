Previous
Winter Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2545

Winter Sunrise

This a probably the last of winter sunrises- things in Ontario Canada are warming up
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
March 16th, 2025  
Karen ace
Awesome - what a beautiful vast expanse of cloud culminating at the dawn.
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful. So nice when the seasons turn and become warmer again
March 16th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Are you glad that winter is nearly over!
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact