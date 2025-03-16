Sign up
Previous
Photo 2545
Winter Sunrise
This a probably the last of winter sunrises- things in Ontario Canada are warming up
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2910
photos
341
followers
52
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2025 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
March 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
Awesome - what a beautiful vast expanse of cloud culminating at the dawn.
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. So nice when the seasons turn and become warmer again
March 16th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Are you glad that winter is nearly over!
March 16th, 2025
