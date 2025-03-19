Sign up
Photo 2548
Snow Drop
Spring has sprung with 17c today :)
19th March 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
snow
flower
drop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous - so pure ! fav
March 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2025
