Snow Drop by pdulis
Photo 2548

Snow Drop

Spring has sprung with 17c today :)
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - so pure ! fav
March 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2025  
