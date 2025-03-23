Previous
Winter Woods by pdulis
Winter Woods

Nothing compares to the beauty of the woods as the morning sun's golden rays filter through the trees.
23rd March 2025

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
How lovely.
March 24th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Oh yeah, this is an epic edit!
March 24th, 2025  
