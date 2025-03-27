Sign up
Photo 2556
Graffiti Alley Textures
Graffiti Alley emerged in the 1990s as an organic expression of Toronto's street art scene. Initially considered vandalism, this vibrant alley gradually gained recognition as a legitimate art space.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
graffiti
alley
textures
toronto
Christine Sztukowski
Cool
March 28th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Awesome image and edit!
March 28th, 2025
