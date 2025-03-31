Previous
Lenten Rose by pdulis
Photo 2560

Lenten Rose

The Lenten Rose is a stunning perennial plant that is renowned for its ability to bloom in the early spring, even in the coldest and harshest of conditions.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact