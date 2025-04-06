Previous
Lonesome Lake by pdulis
Lonesome Lake

No fish today - one lonely duck on the lake and we lost a lure in the trees - win some - lose some :)
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
But a beautiful photo!
April 7th, 2025  
