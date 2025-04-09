Previous
Well Stocked by pdulis
Photo 2569

Well Stocked

Cocktails are the perfect blend of science and art.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
Oh My!!! I wouldn’t know what to ask for!
April 10th, 2025  
amyK ace
Wow, that’s amazing
April 10th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
So much to look at
April 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh yes
April 10th, 2025  
Rick ace
Hope the guy climbing the ladder doesn't have a lot of cocktails during working hours. :-) Great capture.
April 10th, 2025  
