Previous
Lonely Duck by pdulis
Photo 2570

Lonely Duck

Spring is unfolding as the lonely duck enjoys the sights
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact