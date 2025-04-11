Sign up
Previous
Photo 2571
St Lawrence Boats
We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
5
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2936
photos
342
followers
52
following
704% complete
View this month »
2571
Tags
boats
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the vintage processing.
April 12th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nostalgic
April 12th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Too true. I like the old-timey treatment of this scene.
April 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
We sure are
April 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Love the vintage look
April 12th, 2025
