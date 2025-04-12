Previous
Niagara Falls by pdulis
Photo 2572

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is the second-largest waterfall in the world, after Southern Africa’s Victoria Falls. Niagara Falls, means “thundering waters”, and it was thundering today!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture
April 13th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
April 13th, 2025  
*lynn ace
amazing shot
April 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Amazing capture and pov!
April 13th, 2025  
