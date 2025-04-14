Sign up
Photo 2574
Power Generating Station Bridge
Walking past the Horseshoe Falls, we have this bridge, a five-span stone arch bridge that is located next to the city’s power station. I loved the floating ice bergs still present.
14th April 2025
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bridge
ice
niagara
bergs
Laura
Wow, great shot. Love the little floating icebergs.
April 15th, 2025
Harry J Benson
Nice composition
April 15th, 2025
Rick
Awesome capture. Yeah, the icebergs really add to the shot.
April 15th, 2025
