Power Generating Station Bridge by pdulis
Photo 2574

Power Generating Station Bridge

Walking past the Horseshoe Falls, we have this bridge, a five-span stone arch bridge that is located next to the city’s power station. I loved the floating ice bergs still present.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Laura ace
Wow, great shot. Love the little floating icebergs.
April 15th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition
April 15th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Yeah, the icebergs really add to the shot.
April 15th, 2025  
