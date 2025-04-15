Previous
Fallsview Balloon Ride by pdulis
Fallsview Balloon Ride

Niagara American Falls with Rainbow bridge. USA Niagara Falls newest attraction is a balloon ride which ascends up to 400 feet - sounds like fun
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful capture
April 16th, 2025  
