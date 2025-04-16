Previous
Dark Owl Butterfly by pdulis
Photo 2576

Dark Owl Butterfly

Predators are tempted to stay away from the species which tries to resemble a much larger animal sitting on tree bark where it rests during the day with big eyes :)
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such lovely markings.
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact