Niagara Carriage Rides by pdulis
Niagara Carriage Rides

It's amazing how horse drawn carriage rides just seem to frame a memorable experience. The tour through the historic town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is beautiful.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Iconic
April 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this quaint scene
April 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Except for the paved road, it looks like a photo from a time in the past.
April 19th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Building and the horse and carriage are definitely period pieces
April 19th, 2025  
