Photo 2579
Photo 2579
Butterfly
Buttery photo from the conservatory
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
706% complete
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th April 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice sharp eyes
April 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice detail on the closeup
April 20th, 2025
