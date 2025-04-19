Previous
Butterfly by pdulis
Photo 2579

Butterfly

Buttery photo from the conservatory
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice sharp eyes
April 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice detail on the closeup
April 20th, 2025  
