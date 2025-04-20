Sign up
Photo 2580
Heron Fountain
Beautiful day at Royal Botanical Gardens teaching a Photo Workshop Group
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2946
photos
341
followers
52
following
Tags
fountain
,
rgb.
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous shapes
April 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
How lovely… I bet they’re hanging off your every word.
Inspiring people is a wonderful gift!
April 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely POV
April 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
April 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
April 21st, 2025
Inspiring people is a wonderful gift!