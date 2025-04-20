Previous
Next
Heron Fountain by pdulis
Photo 2580

Heron Fountain

Beautiful day at Royal Botanical Gardens teaching a Photo Workshop Group
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous shapes
April 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
How lovely… I bet they’re hanging off your every word.
Inspiring people is a wonderful gift!
April 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely POV
April 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
April 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact