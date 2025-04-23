Previous
Bon Voyage ... by pdulis
Photo 2583

Bon Voyage ...

Exciting day as we leave for Europe - hope to post every day and take you on this trip :)
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Safe travels
April 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Looking forward to all your travel photos! Have a great time! ☺️
April 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fabulous. Hope you have a fantastic time this side of The Pond.
April 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Enjoy. Look forward to seeing your Europe posts
April 23rd, 2025  
Vesna
Enjoy!
April 23rd, 2025  
