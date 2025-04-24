Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2584
Neuschwanstein castle
We landed in Germany after a 8 hour flight and drove to Bavaria to shoot this fairy tale castle
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2949
photos
341
followers
52
following
707% complete
View this month »
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
neuschwanstein
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this place! Visited here 11 years ago. Iconic and glorious. Shame they don't let you photograph inside, but fantastic to wander around in there anyway. Welcome to Europe!
April 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I was there 25 years ago simply amazing
April 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
A real fairy princiss castle.
April 24th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful sight and image.
April 24th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
How beautiful
April 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beautiful capture… a charmingly wonderful castle with a fascinating history…
April 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
picture perfect
April 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close