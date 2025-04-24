Previous
Neuschwanstein castle by pdulis
Photo 2584

Neuschwanstein castle

We landed in Germany after a 8 hour flight and drove to Bavaria to shoot this fairy tale castle
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Love this place! Visited here 11 years ago. Iconic and glorious. Shame they don't let you photograph inside, but fantastic to wander around in there anyway. Welcome to Europe!
April 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
I was there 25 years ago simply amazing
April 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
A real fairy princiss castle.
April 24th, 2025  
Rob Z
What a wonderful sight and image.
April 24th, 2025  
Chrissie
How beautiful
April 24th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful beautiful capture… a charmingly wonderful castle with a fascinating history…
April 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
picture perfect
April 24th, 2025  
