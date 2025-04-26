Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2586
Salzburg Castle
The walls of Fortress Hohensalzburg, one of the largest existing castles in Europe from the 11th century, towers over Mozart's city of Salzburg. We had fun exploring this gem:)
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2951
photos
342
followers
52
following
708% complete
View this month »
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th April 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
salzburg
Beverley
ace
Stunning photo,,. Inspiring capture
April 26th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely. I like the pastel colors of the buildings. Nicely framed.
April 26th, 2025
Christina
ace
Very striking
April 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful pastel coloured buildings.
April 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful vista
April 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close