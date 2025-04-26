Previous
Salzburg Castle by pdulis
Salzburg Castle

The walls of Fortress Hohensalzburg, one of the largest existing castles in Europe from the 11th century, towers over Mozart's city of Salzburg. We had fun exploring this gem:)
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beverley ace
Stunning photo,,. Inspiring capture
April 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely. I like the pastel colors of the buildings. Nicely framed.
April 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
Very striking
April 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful pastel coloured buildings.
April 26th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful vista
April 26th, 2025  
