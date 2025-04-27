Previous
Schloss Ort by pdulis
Schloss Ort

Schloss Ort is an Austrian castle situated in the Traunsee lake, in Gmunden, Austria. This is where I grew up :)
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Diana ace
Beautiful
April 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely scene.
April 27th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely soft light..
April 27th, 2025  
