Previous
Photo 2587
Schloss Ort
Schloss Ort is an Austrian castle situated in the Traunsee lake, in Gmunden, Austria. This is where I grew up :)
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Diana
ace
Beautiful
April 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely scene.
April 27th, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely soft light..
April 27th, 2025
