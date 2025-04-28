Sign up
Previous
Photo 2588
Sunset Kayaking
The most beautiful kayaking and canoeing in Austria can be found in Traunsee, Gmunden. We say goodbye to Austria and head for Venice Italy :)
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
kayaking
austria
Karen
Beautiful capture! The lighting and colours are wonderful.
April 28th, 2025
