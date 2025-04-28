Previous
Sunset Kayaking by pdulis
Sunset Kayaking

The most beautiful kayaking and canoeing in Austria can be found in Traunsee, Gmunden. We say goodbye to Austria and head for Venice Italy :)
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Karen ace
Beautiful capture! The lighting and colours are wonderful.
April 28th, 2025  
