Previous
Venetian Gondola's by pdulis
Photo 2589

Venetian Gondola's

Making memories, one gondola ride at a time…
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super processing on this. Unbelievably, I have a photo of myself from 1992 in that exact cafe on the right when Hubby and I were courting and spent a day in Venice whilst camping at Lake Garda, attending the Opera Festival in the Arena di Verona. Loving this picture, what a great memory you have stirred!
April 29th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful night scene and lighting!
April 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
April 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely night scene!
April 29th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture fv!
April 29th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Simply captivating
April 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the water.
April 29th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
April 29th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the colours reflections - enjoy Venice, must be hot now though
April 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Processing gives it the effect of an Impressionist painting
April 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact