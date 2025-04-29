Sign up
Previous
Photo 2589
Venetian Gondola's
Making memories, one gondola ride at a time…
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
11
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2954
photos
340
followers
52
following
709% complete
View this month »
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
11
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th April 2025 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
venice
,
gondola
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super processing on this. Unbelievably, I have a photo of myself from 1992 in that exact cafe on the right when Hubby and I were courting and spent a day in Venice whilst camping at Lake Garda, attending the Opera Festival in the Arena di Verona. Loving this picture, what a great memory you have stirred!
April 29th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful night scene and lighting!
April 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
April 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely night scene!
April 29th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene and capture fv!
April 29th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Simply captivating
April 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on the water.
April 29th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
April 29th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the colours reflections - enjoy Venice, must be hot now though
April 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Processing gives it the effect of an Impressionist painting
April 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 29th, 2025
