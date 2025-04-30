Previous
The Islan if Murano by pdulis
The island of Murano is renowned for its long tradition of glass-making. We were thrilled to tour their glass naking factory
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Marj ace
Breathtaking image !
April 30th, 2025  
