Previous
Photo 2591
Tuscany Dreams
My dream is to make Tuscany, Italy, a second home. I love the Mediterranean lifestyle, and Tuscany has it all.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2956
photos
341
followers
52
following
709% complete
View this month »
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st May 2025 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tuscany
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I love Tuscany. Thank you for sharing the dream.
May 1st, 2025
vaidas
ace
Open door for dream.
May 1st, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
What a wonderful scene, and the doorway frames it beautifully. You certainly do get around!
May 1st, 2025
