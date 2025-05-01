Previous
Tuscany Dreams by pdulis
Photo 2591

Tuscany Dreams

My dream is to make Tuscany, Italy, a second home. I love the Mediterranean lifestyle, and Tuscany has it all.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I love Tuscany. Thank you for sharing the dream.
May 1st, 2025  
vaidas ace
Open door for dream.
May 1st, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
What a wonderful scene, and the doorway frames it beautifully. You certainly do get around!
May 1st, 2025  
