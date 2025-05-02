Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2592
Montepulciano Sunset
Montepulciano is a medieval hilltop town in Tuscany, Italy. Surrounded by vineyards, it’s known for its vino nobile red wine. We climbed 541 feet from the base of Montepulciano up to the top panoramic lookout to get this shot.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2957
photos
340
followers
52
following
710% complete
View this month »
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
tuscany
,
montepulciano
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
May 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close