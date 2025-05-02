Previous
Montepulciano Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2592

Montepulciano Sunset

Montepulciano is a medieval hilltop town in Tuscany, Italy. Surrounded by vineyards, it’s known for its vino nobile red wine. We climbed 541 feet from the base of Montepulciano up to the top panoramic lookout to get this shot.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
May 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact