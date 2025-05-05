Previous
Riomaggiore Village by pdulis
Riomaggiore Village

Riomaggiore is gorgeous and the first village of the Cinque Terre when you travel from La Spezia. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Cinque Terre coastline. I love this little boat launch close to the sea.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
