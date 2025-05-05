Sign up
Photo 2595
Riomaggiore Village
Riomaggiore is gorgeous and the first village of the Cinque Terre when you travel from La Spezia. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Cinque Terre coastline. I love this little boat launch close to the sea.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Peter Dulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
village
riomaggiore
