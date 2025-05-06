Sign up
Previous
Photo 2596
Lucerne's Chapel Bridge
Lucerne's landmark is considered to be Europe's oldest covered bridge. It was built in the 14th century and was originally a part of the city fortifications.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
7
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2961
photos
338
followers
51
following
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
Views
14
7
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th May 2025 9:07pm
Tags
bridge
,
chapel
,
lucerne's
Wendy Stout
ace
Love the reflections
May 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
May 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ahhh, love the Kapellbrücke. So beautiful and love the paintings on the ceiling of the walkway. This is a lovely shot.
May 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great image, like the light reflections.
May 6th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Your photo is far better than the one I got all those years ago! fav
May 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great image. We were there last June.
May 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture wonderful reflections very special place.
May 6th, 2025
