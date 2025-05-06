Previous
Lucerne's Chapel Bridge by pdulis
Photo 2596

Lucerne's Chapel Bridge

Lucerne's landmark is considered to be Europe's oldest covered bridge. It was built in the 14th century and was originally a part of the city fortifications.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy Stout ace
Love the reflections
May 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
May 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ahhh, love the Kapellbrücke. So beautiful and love the paintings on the ceiling of the walkway. This is a lovely shot.
May 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great image, like the light reflections.
May 6th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Your photo is far better than the one I got all those years ago! fav
May 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great image. We were there last June.
May 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb capture wonderful reflections very special place.
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact