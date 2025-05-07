Sign up
Previous
Photo 2597
Lucerne City Centre
The jewel on Lake Lucerne with the Chapel Bridge is the city of Lucerne. I climbed 125 staircase steps to reach the top of the mannliturm tower to get this view.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2962
photos
338
followers
51
following
711% complete
View this month »
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
lucerne
,
mannliturm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Good climbing, well done! Rewarded with this super view.
May 7th, 2025
