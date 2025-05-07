Previous
Lucerne City Centre by pdulis
Photo 2597

Lucerne City Centre

The jewel on Lake Lucerne with the Chapel Bridge is the city of Lucerne. I climbed 125 staircase steps to reach the top of the mannliturm tower to get this view.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Good climbing, well done! Rewarded with this super view.
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact