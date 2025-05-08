Sign up
Photo 2598
Zurich
Zurich is one of the Happiest Cities in the World and we were happy to visit it today. It’s also home to some of the best chocolatiers in the world and we were happy to sample some of their wares :)
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bridge
,
zurich
Beverley
A very beautiful place to be… fabulous photo too. What a wonderful trip!
May 8th, 2025
Suzanne
Oh I remember that point where I also took photos!
May 8th, 2025
