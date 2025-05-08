Previous
Zurich by pdulis
Photo 2598

Zurich

Zurich is one of the Happiest Cities in the World and we were happy to visit it today. It’s also home to some of the best chocolatiers in the world and we were happy to sample some of their wares :)
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A very beautiful place to be… fabulous photo too. What a wonderful trip!
May 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Oh I remember that point where I also took photos!
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact