Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2599
Historic Old Town Erding
The roots of some of the historic buildings in the Erding, Germany region reach back as far as the 14th century. First mentioned around 1228 the town presents a fascinating mix of medieval architecture and modern lifestyle. Here we stay tonight.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2964
photos
338
followers
51
following
712% complete
View this month »
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
germany
,
erding
Margaret Brown
ace
Well timed illumination!
May 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome alignment of the shadow and arch
May 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close