Historic Old Town Erding by pdulis
Historic Old Town Erding

The roots of some of the historic buildings in the Erding, Germany region reach back as far as the 14th century. First mentioned around 1228 the town presents a fascinating mix of medieval architecture and modern lifestyle. Here we stay tonight.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Margaret Brown ace
Well timed illumination!
May 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome alignment of the shadow and arch
May 9th, 2025  
