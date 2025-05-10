Sign up
Photo 2600
Goodbye to the Hotels in Europe
Back to Canada today but stay tuned for for European adventure photos (I”ve got hundreds to plow through now)
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
europe
KV
Happy traveling to you… having so many photos to “plow through” is a great problem to resolve… nice shot!
May 10th, 2025
Beverley
It’s been a great trip to follow…. Happy journey home.
May 10th, 2025
