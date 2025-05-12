Sign up
Previous
Photo 2602
St. Coloman’s Chapel
St. Coloman’s Chapel is also one of the most famous sights in Bavaria due to its proximity to Neuschwanstein Castle. This is a Benedictine monastery founded in the 14th century by Emperor Ludwig IV, the Bavarian.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
3
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2967
photos
337
followers
51
following
712% complete
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th April 2025 9:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
chapel
,
germany
,
bavaria
Chrissie
ace
Stunning
May 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful fairytale chapel.
May 12th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 👍😊
May 12th, 2025
