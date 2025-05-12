Previous
St. Coloman’s Chapel by pdulis
St. Coloman’s Chapel

St. Coloman’s Chapel is also one of the most famous sights in Bavaria due to its proximity to Neuschwanstein Castle. This is a Benedictine monastery founded in the 14th century by Emperor Ludwig IV, the Bavarian.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Chrissie ace
Stunning
May 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful fairytale chapel.
May 12th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 👍😊
May 12th, 2025  
