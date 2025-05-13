Previous
Munich Clock Tower by pdulis
Photo 2603

Munich Clock Tower

The New Town Hall has an 84 meter high tower called the "Rathausturm". At the front of the tower, is a large mechanical clock accompanied by 43 bells. This iconic clock attracts tourists from around the globe
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
The architectural details are amazing.
May 14th, 2025  
