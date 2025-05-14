Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2604
Schloss Ort
Schloss Ort is an Austrian castle situated in the Traunsee lake, in Gmunden. This is the place I grew up when I was very young.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2969
photos
337
followers
51
following
713% complete
View this month »
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th April 2025 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
lake
,
austria
,
schloss
,
ort
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow!
May 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the light on the castle and on the water.
May 15th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
You do such a great job with your framing
May 15th, 2025
Rick
ace
Beautiful scenery and capture.
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close