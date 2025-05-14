Previous
Schloss Ort by pdulis
Schloss Ort

Schloss Ort is an Austrian castle situated in the Traunsee lake, in Gmunden. This is the place I grew up when I was very young.
Peter Dulis

LManning (Laura)
Wow!
May 15th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the light on the castle and on the water.
May 15th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger
You do such a great job with your framing
May 15th, 2025  
Rick
Beautiful scenery and capture.
May 15th, 2025  
