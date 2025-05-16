Previous
Venice Grand Canal by pdulis
Photo 2606

Venice Grand Canal

A romantic night along Venice's Grand Canal offers enchanting views of glistening waters, softly lit palazzos, and the gentle glide of gondolas beneath the stars.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact