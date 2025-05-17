Previous
Bridge of Sighs by pdulis
Photo 2607

Bridge of Sighs

In popular folklore, the name comes from the sighs of prisoners condemned to life sentences as they take in their last view of Venice from the tiny window in the bridge.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Oh so many memories....Great shot
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact