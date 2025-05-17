Sign up
Previous
Photo 2607
Bridge of Sighs
In popular folklore, the name comes from the sighs of prisoners condemned to life sentences as they take in their last view of Venice from the tiny window in the bridge.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th April 2025 12:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
canal
,
venice
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Oh so many memories....Great shot
May 18th, 2025
