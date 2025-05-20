Sign up
Previous
Photo 2610
Tuscany Sunsets
The idyllic Tuscan countryside blows you away. Winding roads, rolling hills, rows of cypress trees and endless grapevines. Nothing beats those gorgeous and picturesque views.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
sunset
,
tuscany
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect
May 21st, 2025
Rick
Beautiful scenery and capture. Those trees really stand out along the road way.
May 21st, 2025
