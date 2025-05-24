Sign up
Previous
Photo 2614
Young Girl in Pienza
A young girl wandered through the sun-dappled stone archway of Pienza, Italy, her eyes wide with wonder as she discovered hidden beauty of this place.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
girl
,
italy
,
pienza
Canada Gem
So beautiful.
May 25th, 2025
