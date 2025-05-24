Previous
Young Girl in Pienza by pdulis
Young Girl in Pienza

A young girl wandered through the sun-dappled stone archway of Pienza, Italy, her eyes wide with wonder as she discovered hidden beauty of this place.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Canada Gem
So beautiful.
May 25th, 2025  
