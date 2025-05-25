Previous
Vernazza Harbour by pdulis
Vernazza Harbour

Vernazza is a picturesque seaside village in Italy's Cinque Terre, known for its colorful houses, small harbor, and dramatic coastal cliffs. With its charming streets and historic church, it's a favorite destination for artists and photographers.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
Bellissima!
May 26th, 2025  
