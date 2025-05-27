Previous
St Mark's Square Venice by pdulis
Photo 2617

St Mark's Square Venice

St. Mark’s Square is the biggest public square in Venice and one of the most beautiful in the world. Its history goes back to the 9th century A.D. St Mark’s Square is somewhat slightly above sea level which makes it prone to flooding.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
