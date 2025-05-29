Previous
The Tuscany Hills

The Tuscany Hills, with their rolling vineyards, cypress-lined roads, and golden sunsets, offer a timeless glimpse into the heart of Italy’s rustic charm and natural beauty.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Wylie ace
fabulous scene
May 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
So beautiful!
May 30th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶
Beautiful!!
May 30th, 2025  
Barb
Really lovely!
May 30th, 2025  
gloria jones
Great composition
May 30th, 2025  
