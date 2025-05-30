Sign up
Photo 2620
Grand Canal Venice
San Geremia is a church in Venice which was first erected in the 11th century, and was later rebuilt on several occasions. Wonderful architecture right on Venice's Grand Canal.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2985
photos
334
followers
51
following
717% complete
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
canal
,
grand
,
venice
,
san
,
geremia
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Beautiful!
May 31st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Spectacular!
May 31st, 2025
