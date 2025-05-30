Previous
Grand Canal Venice by pdulis
Grand Canal Venice

San Geremia is a church in Venice which was first erected in the 11th century, and was later rebuilt on several occasions. Wonderful architecture right on Venice's Grand Canal.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Beautiful!
May 31st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Spectacular!
May 31st, 2025  
