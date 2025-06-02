Sign up
Photo 2623
Museggmauer
This Medieval wall defends of the city of Lucerne. Once a symbol of power, the Musegg Wall and its nine towers are part of Lucerne's historic fortifications; forming a striking crown around the Old Town.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2988
photos
334
followers
51
following
718% complete
View this month »
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th May 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
lucerne
,
museggmauer
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
So interesting!
June 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Wonderful pov and composition
June 3rd, 2025
