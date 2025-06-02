Previous
Museggmauer by pdulis
Museggmauer

This Medieval wall defends of the city of Lucerne. Once a symbol of power, the Musegg Wall and its nine towers are part of Lucerne's historic fortifications; forming a striking crown around the Old Town.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joyce Ann
So interesting!
June 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones
Wow...Wonderful pov and composition
June 3rd, 2025  
