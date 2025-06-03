Sign up
Photo 2624
Chapel Bridge Lucerne
Chapel Bridge is a covered wooden footbridge over the river Reuss in Lucerne, Switzerland. It is the oldest wooden covered bridge in Europe and the world's oldest surviving truss bridge, with interior paintings dating back to the 17th century.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bridge
chapel
switzerland
lucerne
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful night capture
June 4th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
This is lovely.
June 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely
June 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful evening capture.
June 4th, 2025
