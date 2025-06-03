Previous
Chapel Bridge Lucerne by pdulis
Chapel Bridge Lucerne

Chapel Bridge is a covered wooden footbridge over the river Reuss in Lucerne, Switzerland. It is the oldest wooden covered bridge in Europe and the world's oldest surviving truss bridge, with interior paintings dating back to the 17th century.
Peter Dulis

gloria jones ace
Beautiful night capture
June 4th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
This is lovely.
June 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely
June 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful evening capture.
June 4th, 2025  
